Interview with the Showrunners of Hulu’s 'Love, Victor' on Wrapping Up The Final Season [Video]

“Love, Victor” the spin-off of the 2018 film “Love, Simon,” returns for it’s third and final season today June (15th.) The show’s first two seasons originally debuted exclusively on Hulu, but the final episodes will premiere on both Hulu and Disney Plus at the same time.

The second season of the show ended on a cliffhanger, as Victor (Michael Cimino) was forced to choose between his boyfriend Benji (George Sear) and newbie Rahim (Anthony Keyvan). The third season finds Victor dealing with the fallout.

I spoke with Showrunners Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger and Brian Tanen on wrapping up the breakthrough series and more.

Warning if you haven’t seen season three yet, there are spoilers.

On the decision to have Victor show up at Benji’s door. Producer Brian Tanen said “there was something fundamental about his relationship with Benji that felt like a big love.”

On the romance between Lake and Lucy. Co-creator Elizabeth Berger explained the decision not to make their romance story about someone coming out. “It was very exciting for us to tell a queer love story that was very different from Victor’s love story. These days every kid is having their own experience and that journey is looking very different for different people.

On why why Nick Robinson’s character Simon Spier won’t be appearing in the final season. Berger continued, “We all felt aligned in the discussion that we loved the way Simon and Victor sort of said their goodbyes and how Victor was able to move into this next chapter of his life where he doesn’t really need Simon as a sounding board.”

For more from the showrunners, watch the full interview below, as well as the trailer for season three.

“Love,Victor” is streaming now Hulu and Disney +.