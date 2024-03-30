Summer Walker Reportedly Refuses Medical Treatment Despite Bronchitis Diagnosis | lovebscott.com

Summer Walker has what should be a show-stopping condition, but the R&B enchantress isn’t stopping ANY performances.

via: AceShowbiz

The singer has revealed that she has caught bronchitis during her performance Down Under, but she didn’t let it stop her from taking the stage and entertaining her fans.

The 27-year-old is currently overseas as the headliner for Australia and New Zealand’s first-ever R&B and Soul music festival, Souled Out. In a video obtained by TMZ on Friday, March 29, she informed the crowd that she was diagnosed with bronchitis, but she wasn’t going to let her fans down.

“First of all, y’all are out here in the rain and I appreciate it. I love y’all so much,” she said in the video, dressing in a sizzling pink dress. “I just wanted to say your girl got bronkiki, she got bronchitis,” she revealed.

“But we still gonna do it tonight,” the “Girls Need Love” songstress added. “We still got fun, right? All right.” She added, “Help me out. I need y’all to sing all these songs,” before proceeding to sing.

Sources close to Summer say she came down with a case of bronchitis a few days ago. However, the R&B star, who doesn’t believe in modern medicine, refuses to get medical treatment. She, instead, has allegedly been soothing her throat with a blend of herbs and teas.

Summer reportedly performed with the condition during the 2nd date of the festival in Auckland, New Zealand and then the next show on Friday in Melbourne, Australia. Due to her illness, she has been on heavy vocal rest and limited her speaking until her shows begin.

As to how she caught the disease, Summer has reportedly been very busy while on the road. The sources say she has been juggling motherly duties with her three kids while Down Under.

After a video of Summer’s address to the audience about her health issue at one of her recent shows surfaced online, fans had mixed feeling about it. “That’s how queens roll, standing on business,” someone praised her for her dedication and commitment. Meanwhile, a worried fan said, “No she should be at home. RESTING.”