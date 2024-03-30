Chance Perdomo, ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ and ‘Gen V’ Star, Dead at 27 | lovebscott.com

Chance Perdomo, who played Ambrose Spellman in the Netflix series “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” and Andre in Prime Video’s “Gen V,” has died as the result of a motorcycle accident.

He was 27.

News of his death comes via a statement from his publicist:

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Chance Perdomo’s untimely passing as a result of a motorcycle accident. Authorities have advised that no other individuals were involved. His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother.”

The produces of ‘Gen V’ have also released a statement expressing their condolences.

“We can’t quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person.

Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense. We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight.”

RIP.