YesJulz Plans Countersuit Against Ye, Says She Tried to Contact Him to Prevent It | lovebscott.com

Ye has revealed that he is taking YesJulz (real name Julianne Goddard) to court for allegedly violating her NDA.

via: Complex

YesJulz is taking matters into her own hands and is planning to file a countersuit against Ye, even after claiming she reached out to him to prevent that step from being taken.

On Friday, Julz hopped on X, formerly Twitter, to clear the air over her issues with Ye and his chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, who fired her from Team Yeezy, claiming she violated a non-disclosure agreement with the company.

In a series of tweets, the popular talent manager defended herself from the accusations that she violated the NDA terms while dragging Yiannopoulos and stating he fired her illegally while claiming he forged her signature on documents.

Running to the press would’ve been me saying yes to any of these interview requests. Theres plenty more where this comes from. I come here to speak my peace because i care only for my truth to be known amongst my personal supporters and audience- not for clout or additional… https://t.co/nuRRVhKbYA pic.twitter.com/2YQnzlauF5 — Yesjulz (@YesJulz) March 29, 2024

Milo has stolen from and blackmailed Ye and this is a known fact. It baffled me that he is still around until i received a phone call explaining why after my whole situation went public. Its not rocket science https://t.co/TFmLsi6svb — Yesjulz (@YesJulz) March 29, 2024

Because of that, Julz said that she would take legal action but warned she didn’t want to press charges by reaching out to Ye to figure things out. Since nothing happened, Julz was forced to continue taking serious legal action.

“By the way – i reached out to every mutual friend i could think of urging them to have @kanyewest call me so i wouldn’t have to move forward with a countersuit I assume everyone is too pussy to address him about this so this is my last attempt before i take action,” she said before taking aim at Yiannopoulos. “I gave everyone over a week to do the right thing and fire this pedo, pay me for my completed work and drop the nonsense intent to arbitrate. Even asked everyone in a text if this was real because the way Milo wrote it was so damn laughable.”

By the way – i reached out to every mutual friend i could think of urging them to have @kanyewest call me so i wouldn’t have to move forward with a countersuit I assume everyone is too pussy to address him about this so this is my last attempt before i take action. I gave… pic.twitter.com/eIyBrGGd9I — Yesjulz (@YesJulz) March 29, 2024

Julz also said anyone who is still waiting for products to be shipped by Team Yeezy and wants to “take action” should send her an email to get that process started. She continued with her diatribe, stating that she didn’t want to file a countersuit and just wanted her money and her name cleared from the company.

Not to mention there are a lot of people awaiting packages in the mail based upon a 4 week turnaround promise on a website for a company that knew they wouldn’t be able to deliver that product in time (milos words ?) ????? pretty sure all those customers have the right to file a… — Yesjulz (@YesJulz) March 29, 2024

Julz’s tweets come after Ye shared on his IG Story that she would no longer be working with him in any capacity over allegations that she violated an NDA. She responded by stating, “Fuck an NDA. Sue me,” which had Ye claim in a lawsuit Julz’s violations were worth $8 million.

The 34-year-old showed love to Ye on Twitter despite the drama by acknowledging he gave her a chance even though he’s suing her for damages. She explained that her beef is with Yiannopoulos, whom she thinks is behind all the allegations.