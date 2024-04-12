Summer Walker Gushes About New Boyfriend's 'Genuine Love' Amid Allegations Against Him | lovebscott.com

Summer Walker appears to have found herself a new man, but the attention over their romance has only exposed some alleged skeletons in his closet.

via: AceShowbiz

Summer Walker continues to bask in her birthday bliss amid allegations leveled at her new boyfriend. Seemingly to counter recent claims about her beau, the singer has gushed about feeling “genuine love” from her close ones, including Coop Cashington, on her 28th birthday.

The R&B artist, who is currently on vacation with Coop and her friends, has updated her Instagram Stories with pictures from their dinner. On Thursday night, April 11, she posted another photo with her boyfriend.

The “No Love” songstress also expressed her appreciation for those who have been supporting her. Along with a group photo featuring her posing next to her beau and with her entourage, she wrote, “Surrounded with so much genuine love. Thank you for all my birthday wishes.”

Earlier on Thursday, Summer debuted her new boyfriend on the same platform. However, after she posted pictures with her new man, people quickly alerted the singer of potential red flags about her new man, with many accusing Coop of stalking.

One woman wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Omg this the n***a who exposed me in 2015!!! Most of the s**t that’s out there of me w/o my consent. I sent it to him and he posted it when I said I didn’t wana talk to him anymore. Omg this n***a is crazy & evil! Miss B Nasty had an issue with his a*s too smh.”

A second woman claimed Summer’s boyfriend had an OnlyFans account when they met and that he asked her to make a joint account with her. When she turned down his request, he allegedly said to her that “he was gonna continue f**king women on there but it’s only ‘business’ and that he loved me.”

Miss Nasty B, who was mentioned in the first woman’s tweet, has also spoken up, accusing him of stalking and controlling behavior. “He was telling me he loved me and when I declined said he would pull up to my city and make me love him,” she wrote. “He tells new models that we dated and I’ve never met him. He’s locked models out of accts. He runs accts like he’s the model. FOR A DECADE NOW!”

A fourth woman chimed in, “Summer walkers new boo stalked me for like 6 years straight… ain’t no F**KING WAY that’s who she with. He used to call himself wang world or some s**t like that. WHAT THE F**K.”