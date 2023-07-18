Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s Marriage Was Reported 'Impacted’ by His Sobriety

Joe Manganiello’s sobriety journey reportedly contributed to his split from Sofía Vergara.

via Page Six:

“Of course the fact that Sofía is not sober had an impact on their marriage,” a source told Daily Mail Tuesday.

“He was warned about this when he started dating her and again before marrying her.”

The insider added that the “Magic Mike XXL” star “did not think” he was going to “change” Vergara in any way – but also “didn’t think about the implications” her drinking habits could have on their marriage.

However, a second source told the outlet that Vergara “could not have been more supportive” of her estranged husband’s sobriety over the years.

Manganiello has been sober since the early 2000s and has been vocal about his former issues with alcohol abuse.

In a 2019 interview with Men’s Health, the “Spider-Man” actor explained that he was struggling with alcohol back in the early days of when his career was taking off.

“There was a point where I really thought I was broken beyond the point of being able to be fixed,” Manganiello said at the time.

“Drinking was a way for me not to have to deal with me. And I think that acting was a way for me to not have to be me either. So I could go onstage and not be me, come offstage and go to the bar and not be me. Rinse and repeat.”

On Monday, Page Six exclusively reported that Vergara, 51, and Manganiello, 46, had separated after seven years of marriage.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the pair, who wed in 2015, said in a joint statement.

“As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

While the couple did not reveal why they called it quits, the “Modern Family” alum has been living it up in Italy with her friends to commemorate her 51st birthday.

Fans began speculating that the couple’s marriage was on the rocks after Manganiello shared a “cold” birthday tribute to Vergara and did not accompany her on her trip.

We’re not sure if we believe this. Joe’s been sober since they met — we can’t imagine that being the reason they split.