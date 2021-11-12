  1. Home
Social Media Goes Nuts After Chloe Bailey Posts Revealing Video Sucking On A Lollipop, ‘There’s A Lot More To Come’ [Photos + Video]

November 12, 2021 7:25 PM PST

Chloe Bailey is one of R&B’s most exciting young vocalists along with her sister Halle. She is currently venturing into a solo career and exploring her newfound adulthood.

The singer went viral today (November 12) after she shared an interesting video. In the footage, Chloe is rocking sexy lingerie and sucking on a lollipop. Then Chloe says,

“To my four million followers, and counting, my candy kisses are my clovers. Thank you all so much for loving me. And I love you right on back. There’s a lot more to come.” Then she proceeded to put the lollipop back in her mouth.

This is just a part of Chloe maturing and learning about herself and her sexuality.

