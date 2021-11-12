Social Media Goes Nuts After Chloe Bailey Posts Revealing Video Sucking On A Lollipop, ‘There’s A Lot More To Come’ [Photos + Video]

Chloe Bailey is one of R&B’s most exciting young vocalists along with her sister Halle. She is currently venturing into a solo career and exploring her newfound adulthood.

via: Hot97

The singer went viral today (November 12) after she shared an interesting video. In the footage, Chloe is rocking sexy lingerie and sucking on a lollipop. Then Chloe says,

“To my four million followers, and counting, my candy kisses are my clovers. Thank you all so much for loving me. And I love you right on back. There’s a lot more to come.” Then she proceeded to put the lollipop back in her mouth.

Take a look:

See Chloe Bailey's viral video people are talking about. pic.twitter.com/Av9xYpUK7k — Mandy News (@MandyNews_) November 12, 2021

Check out social media reactions:

yall do realize Chloe Bailey is a grown-ass woman. — DL TWERKING TOP ????? (@_vintageb) November 12, 2021

i’m so over how edgy and desensitized this generation is like y’all get all worked up bc people said chloe bailey posted a cringe video and in the same breath laugh at victims of the astroworld tragedy….. what is actually wrong with y’all — ? (@NAGlNl) November 12, 2021

you really on beyoncé's internet saying that chloe bailey doesn't have sex appeal ? no they really gotta lock y'all corny lying ass btches uppic.twitter.com/gRYtwmRATR — imani is tired. (@kordeiseok) November 12, 2021

the Chloe Bailey video was not that serious for people to be going off about it for the amount of hours they did yesterday… — dan (@_jdgaf_) November 12, 2021

I honestly think Chloe Bailey just be trolling to get under y’all’s skins ?? she’s the female lil nas x of trolls and I’m here for it — AtheGemini (@AtheGemini) November 12, 2021

Chloe Bailey is young, trying to find herself and explore her sexual identity. As cringe as that video was, ima let her rock. — Tatiana (@tatianaleonide) November 12, 2021

Thank you Chloe Bailey for being yourself. You're valid in being sexy, pure and talented. #weloveyouchloebailey pic.twitter.com/TbZbPEEOTX — Chlöe's ? (@iccymfl) November 12, 2021

This is just a part of Chloe maturing and learning about herself and her sexuality.