Soulja Boy Continues to Blast Kanye West Over Being Cut From ‘Donda’ Album Even After His Apology [Video]

Soulja Boy stopped by ‘The Breakfast Club’ and brought his usual chaos along with him. During his chat, he shared his thoughts on Kanye West’s apology for cutting his verse from Donda.

via Complex:

As is widely known by now, Big Draco had recorded a verse for the track “Remote Control” that ultimately didn’t make the cut. Since then, Soulja has been publicly critical of Ye, who also publicly criticized the contributions in question before ultimately issuing an apology.

After some talk earlier in the interview about his confusion over whether Ye and Kim Kardashian West had formalized their divorce, including Soulja suggesting people should be “mad at Pete Davidson” instead of him with regards to his comments about the SKIMS co-founder, Soulja was asked about the Donda-centered feud.

“Yeah, Kanye reached out,” he said around the 4:45 mark. “It was just crazy, like, that whole process of working. You know, doing the song and I just had to, like, sit back for a minute, like, man. Kanye got a lot going on. But I like Kanye though. All artists, all geniuses, are crazy”

From there, Soulja included himself in that category before comparing and contrasting himself with Yeezy.

“I be knowing what I be talking about though,” he said. “There’s a different type of crazy. I can just say there’s different forms of crazy. When it comes to Kanye, it’s just kinda all over the place. After we spoke, I just felt like, oh okay. He don’t mean no harm. This don’t come from a place of ill will.”

Soulja later lauded Ye’s strengths as an artist, producer, rapper, designer, and businessman before explaining his opinion on how people hold him to a degree of perfection that isn’t realistic.

“Kanye’s not used to nobody telling him, like, ’N****, you tripping’ or ‘Bro that’s wrong,’” he said. “Because we’re so high up on the pedestal, high up on the level, that we don’t listen to nobody or we don’t have to.”

Asked around the 7:45 mark what his reaction would have been if Ye had instead told him he wasn’t satisfied with his verse in private, Soulja noted he would “never be offended” by such an assessment, because that’s part of the process. He does, however, still believe that communicating such a thing in a direct manner is an important skill to have.

From there, Soulja took a less understanding tone, even bringing in Kanye’s classic 2013 Yeezusalbum into the discussion. Not keeping his verse on Donda, Soulja claimed, was “selfish as a motherfucker” of Ye. Instead, he proposed, Yeezy should have let listeners decided. Asked closer to the 10-minute mark to elaborate on whether he feels artist should be “selfish” about their work, Soulja continued, ultimately appearing to suggest that he considers the aforementioned album “trash” while attempting to make a point about how Ye publicly dissed his “Remote Control” verse.

“Kanye, you drop the most trash shit, n****,” he said. “You ain’t never dropped a trash song in your life? So that motherfuckin’ Yeezus album wasn’t trash?” As the Breakfast Club team started to chime in, Soulja got to his point.

“So who am I to come to you and say, ‘Kanye, Yeezus was trash?’. … I’m not fixing to say that. I’m gonna give it a couple more listens [as opposed to] just publicly disrespecting somebody’s work of art,” he said.

Later, around the 11:15 mark, Soulja took a few more shots at Ye by again bringing up the divorce, as well as his more gospel-focused output in recent years. “You ain’t in the streets like me,” he said. “You in church. You in divorce court and shit like that. … I know what’s hot.”

However, as revealed around 12 minutes in, Soulja—if asked again to join Ye on an album—would indeed try the collaboration again. “After we talked now, I’d do it,” he said.

You can watch the clip below, followed by the entire interview.

