Shanna Moakler Accuses Ex Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian of 'Parenting Alienation': 'Disgusting'

Shanna Moakler ain’t just a scorned ex-wife, she’s a heartbroken one.

In a preview clip of Wednesday’s upcoming episode of the Dumb Blonde podcast obtained by Page Six, Moakler, 48, talked with host Bunnie XO about her relationship with ex-husband Barker, also 48, alleging that he and wife Kourtney Kardashian, 44, have been trying to one-up her as a parent.

Moakler shares her son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 18, with Travis. She is also mom to daughter Aitana, 24, whom she shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya, 50, and whom Travis helped raise.

Moakler called the Kardashians “disgusting,” saying, “I removed myself so that they couldn’t bond over my children hating me.”

“Go do what you need to do and when you’re ready, I will be here loving you unconditionally,” the mom of two went on. “And I will be here as your mother, and I will wait. And that’s what I did.”

“When Travis got with Kourtney, there was some parental alienation going on there, where Travis — even when we weren’t together — always wanted to be the ‘super dad,’ ” she said of her ex. “‘I’m the best parent. I’m the this and that,’ and I’m like ‘Bro, you win.’ Like you’re the winner here. You have all the money and you have all this. You’re the winner.”

“I think there was a lot of glitter and fame and they watched them on TV and now their dad is dating one and they’re going to be on the show,” she said of her kids. “And I think they got caught up in that, which young kids would do.”

“They’re buying them Prada, and they’re buying them gifts, and they’re going to these events and they’re meeting Kanye and, you know, all this big stuff.”

“I can’t give them that. I don’t have that. I don’t have access to that. I don’t have the money to do that. I can’t buy you guys Prada every other week and stuff. I don’t. I can’t do it. My house isn’t a mansion like Travis’. I don’t have a movie theater. I don’t have golf carts for you kids to drive,” she added.

The Blink-182 drummer and the Lemme founder recently welcomed their first baby together, a son named Rocky Thirteen.

“Travis and Kourtney don’t pay attention to what Shanna’s doing,” a friend of the couple tells PEOPLE. “They’re so happy in life right now.”

In February 2022, Moakler touched on the subject of co-parenting with Barker in an interview with Entertainment Tonight following her elimination from Celebrity Big Brother.

“My children are my first priority, and that’s one thing that I think Travis and I do agree on,” Moakler said at the time.

“That’s probably the only thing we agree on, but our children come first and their happiness. As long as the Kardashians are good to my kids, that’s all that matters to me as a mom. As long as they’re happy, and that’s the key.”