Mel B Says Good Spice Girls News Is Coming in 'About a Few Weeks' That 'Involves All 5 of Us'

Mel B offered an insight into iconic pop band Spice Girls’ future in an interview with Today with Hoda and Jenna on Monday, Jan. 8.

via: People

In an interview with Today with Hoda & Jenna on Monday, Mel B, 48, opened up about the future of the iconic pop group.

After host Hoda Kotb asked the musician — whose real name is Melanie Brown — about the possibility of a reunion, she said there would be some good news coming soon.

“Well, I’ve been saying this forever, but now we’re actually going to be releasing some really good news in about a few weeks that involves all five of us,” Mel B said.

She added that the logistics of getting the band back together could be tricky because “there’s five of us and we’ve got five different diaries, and we’re all parents.”

The “Wannabe” musician said that fans would be “100 percent satisfied” by the news.

“It’s going to be the gift that keeps on giving, without saying too much about it,” Mel B said. “I’m going to get myself into so much trouble.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the pop singer opened up about the new Spice Girls stamps, which she says “have never been done before.”

“It’s massive for the Royal Mail. Usually it’s the Queen and the King, and now you’ve got the Spice Girls, a girl group on there, which doesn’t seem to make sense but it makes sense to us,” she said.

When asked if she’s mailed a letter yet with the stamp, Mel B admitted, “not yet,” adding, “I just want to keep them and preserve them forever and ever.”

Spice Girls reunited for a 13-date U.K. tour in 2019.

In 2021, Mel C told PEOPLE that another tour “has to happen” and that she’s even hoping to get Victoria Beckham (a.k.a. Posh Spice) onboard this time.

“At the moment, it’s only the four of us. We’re working on Victoria. She might be sucked into the idea at some point,” she said in an interview with PEOPLE (the TV Show!) and Entertainment Tonight.

“We would love to have her back on stage. In all honesty, I think it’s gonna happen,” Chisholm, 49, added to ET. “At some point, I think Posh Spice will be back onstage.”

Mel C said that the band talks about reuniting “constantly.”

“We did the shows in 2019, the plan was to continue on,” she said. “Of course, the world has been in such turmoil, but the plan beyond this is to get out there when it’s safe, when we can do it. What’s tough is there are so many artists that want to get out there, and there are only so many venues, so we’re all kind of queuing up going, ‘I want to! I want to!'”

Singer, author and TV personality Mel B @OfficialMelB discusses her return to the judges table for “America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League,” releasing new music in a Spice Girls reunion, her recent engagement to Rory McPhee and more! pic.twitter.com/zAus4LFT3M — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) January 8, 2024