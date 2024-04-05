Sexyy Red High School Appearance Canceled Over Alleged Weed Smell, Met Students Outside Instead | lovebscott.com

Sexyy Red said her appearance at a high school in her hometown of St. Louis was canceled after she showed up and was accused of smelling like marijuana.

via: People

On Wednesday, the “SkeeYee” rapper shared multiple videos on her Instagram Stories about what went down at a local high school in her St. Louis hometown.

“Look, so this school, I came up here, got cute, tried to talk to the kids, give ’em the word of the day and they gonna put me off tell me I smell like weed,” Red, 25, said in a recording of the video on X, before going off on the people who turned her away.

Sexyy Red upset after not being allowed into a high school due to smelling like w**d ? pic.twitter.com/tOUtAwIZ8c — 212 (@212mediaTV) April 4, 2024

She continued, “Bitch, you’re nobody, they ain’t come to see you, Otis! Bitch, you heard who they’re screaming for.”

In additional videos shared by an Instagram user in attendance, Red drove up to the high school and masses of students surrounded her car. She then popped out of the sunroof and started dancing around as they chanted for her.

This isn’t the first time one of her high school visits got out of control. In July of last year, the rapper visited a high school and her young fans got so excited they stood up from the bleachers and charged toward her, XXL reported at the time.