Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sued by Former Male Employee Detailing ‘Wild King Nights’ and Claiming Sexual Battery

Diddy made one of his lackeys set up hotel rooms for intense sex romps called “Wild King Nights” … complete with drugs, alcohol and sex toys … at least according to a new lawsuit.

Attorneys for Phillip Pines filed the suit against Combs today in Los Angeles, detailing the grueling work schedule and demands he faced during his employment from Dec. 2019 through Dec. 2021. Among his claims, Pines alleges that Combs knowingly exposed and subsequently gave a celebrity guest Covid at his 51st birthday party and instructed him to clean the rooms after the Wild King Nights were finished.

Combs’ representatives shared in a statement to Variety, “No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor. We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court.”

Pines was initially hired by Combs in 2019 to provide services including getting his food, laying out his clothing and “being available for Mr. Combs at his beck and call.” He says that he was given the title of senior executive assistant, though he was misclassified as an exempt employee.

Throughout his employment, Pines served as Combs’ “personal lackey” and was asked on multiple occasions to set up rooms for Wild King Nights, providing “red lights, ice buckets, alcohol, marijuana joints, honey packs for male libido, baby oil, astro glide, towels, illegal drugs and power banger sex machines.” During the Wild King Nights, Combs would engage in a night of sex, drugs and alcohol with “female guests or other guests,” and would occur either without notice or would be planned.

At the end of the Wild King Nights, Pines was responsible for cleaning hotel rooms or rooms where the events took place and removing evidence of drugs, removing bodily stains like blood and urine from furniture and sheets, and packing away all items used. He was told to ensure no one spoke about the Wild King Nights, leaving hotel cleaning crews large tips to avoid housecleaning from reporting anything that might be billed in the future. He also was told to watch any incriminating videos from Combs’ personal devices and delete them, or he would be terminated.

Pines also alleges that Combs would test his loyalty, once asking him to come back to his home after a long day at work just to fetch his remote. He details another incident where Combs was with two female guests and began rubbing his shoulders, pushing him to have sex with a female guest. He asked the guest if it was alright, hoping she would say no, but she consented and, after engaging in sex for a few moments, he stopped and left the room upset.

Elsewhere, Pines said that he witnessed Combs violently kicking a guest in Miami, and when Combs’ former chief of staff Kristina Khorram asked what had happened, she told him never to speak of the incident again at the risk of facing repercussions. Beyond that, he states Combs threw a 51st birthday party despite testing positive for Covid. When one celebrity guest became infected with Covid and called to inform them, Pines was told to stay quiet.

Khorram did not respond to Variety‘s request for comment. Attorneys for Pines deferred a request for further comment to the allegations outlined in the complaint.

This marks the latest lawsuit in the ongoing legal troubles for Combs, who is currently incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York. He was arrested in Sept. 2024 on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking, and just last week was sued by two separate women making similar allegations of sexual misconduct.

via: Variety

