Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Files $50 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Accuser for Exposing Alleged Sex Tapes with Celebrities

Sean “Diddy” Combs has filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against accuser Courtney Burgess, his attorney Ariel Mitchell and Nextstar Media Group, the parent company of television network NewsNation.

Combs’ lawyers outline their assertions and describe them as “outrageous lies,” stating that any explicit tapes they claim to possess do not exist.

“Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is taking a stand against the malicious falsehoods that have been fabricated and amplified by individuals seeking to profit at his expense,” said Erica Wolff, Combs’ attorney, in a statement shared with Variety. “These defendants have willfully fabricated and disseminated outrageous lies with reckless disregard for the truth. Their falsehoods have poisoned public perception and contaminated the jury pool. This complaint should serve as a warning that such intentional falsehoods, which undermine Mr. Combs’s right to a fair trial, will no longer be tolerated.”

Mitchell and NewsNation did not respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

Burgess, who has described himself as a music industry veteran, has publicly made claims that the late Kim Porter, the mother of four of Combs’ children, gave him illicit tapes of Combs as well as a copy of her memoir. The suit claims that Burgess has never met Combs — something Burgess himself has stated — and that Porter’s children and roommate of over 20 years had never heard of Burgess.

The complaint singles out an Oct. 2024 “Attwood Unleashed” podcast appearance where Burgess said that Porter approached him through an intermediary to provide him with the materials, including a photo of Justin Bieber “kissing an unidentified male.” On the podcast, Burgess said the photo was “definitely” real and described Combs as “Lucifer,” further suggesting that he engaged in misconduct with minors. The suit also alleges that Burgess peddled a false Porter memoir on Amazon, which was removed from the site after it was denounced by Porter’s family.

Mitchell, who the suit claims teamed with Burgess around Sept. 2024, is named alongside NewsNation for a TV interview conducted that same month. Since last summer, Mitchell has filed several lawsuits on behalf of clients accusing Combs of sexual assault and most recently appeared in Peacock’s “Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy” documentary.

The suit describes Mitchell as an attorney who has filed high-profile cases against artists including Chris Brown and Trey Songz. Representatives for Combs claim that during her NewsNation interview, she stated that “there already have been tapes leaking around Hollywood, being shopped around to individuals in Hollywood,” and presumably referred to Burgess or an affiliate by stating that “one particular person contacted me to shop a particular video they were in possession of and to contact the person who was in the video to see if they were interested in purchasing the video before it became public knowledge.”

Mitchell said that Combs was in the “pornographic” tape and that another person in it was “more high profile than Mr. Combs,” stating that the video “exists, that it’s real, that the other person in the video is very visible.” The NewsNation host replied that “it sounds like there was probably a lot of hidden cameras as well,” which Mitchell confirmed. During the interview, Mitchell also claimed that she had a police report for another client who claimed Combs assaulted her in 2018. Two weeks after her NewsNation appearance, Mitchell filed suit without the report, and local police “determined the claims were unfounded” that they had been involved in the allegations.

The complaint also points to a NewsNation interview with Mitchell and Burgess that aired in Oct. 2024, conducted shortly after the latter reportedly testified before a federal grand jury. Burgess repeated previously made claims in the interview, and the NewsNation host claimed to know the names of eight celebrities who appeared on eight different videos. The suit states that the NewsNation host knew this was false “or, at a minimum, recklessly disregarded whether the statements were true or false because she had never seen such videos (because they do not exist).”

Combs, who is currently incarcerated awaiting his May trial, is seeking $50 million in damages and further relief.

via: Variety