BY: DM Published 42 minutes ago

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Khalen Saunders has announced the launch of an LGBTQIA+ youth football camp, which will begin in July. The camp is scheduled to commence on July 5 and is a collaboration between Saunders’ Original Element foundation, GLAAD, and the NFL Pride Football Combine. Former Dallas Cowboys player RK Russell, who came out as bisexual in 2019, will co-host the event.

Saunders’ allyship is influenced by his personal experiences. His brother, Kameron Saunders, is a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, and a backup performer for Taylor Swift. The brothers have always supported each other’s careers, with Khalen learning about dance from Kameron and vice versa. “Back in the day, he’d be educating…he’d be like, ‘Oh that was a pirouette,’ and telling us whatever they’re doing in the class,” Saunders told People magazine.

Now, Saunders is doubling down on his support for the LGBTQIA+ community. The NFL star is spearheading a new initiative that focuses on LGBTQIA+ athletes. Here is a look at Saunder’s new inclusive youth football camp.

Khalen Saunders has created an LGBTQIA+-friendly football camp.

Advertisement

During the 2025 GLAAD Media Awards, Saunders announced the launch of an LGBTQIA+-friendly youth football camp. This initiative aims to create a welcoming environment for young athletes of all backgrounds and orientations.

“Being in the NFL is very male-dominant and heterosexual dominant and it feels as though there’s not really a space for the LGBTQIA+ community,” he said during a later appearance on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.” Adding, “These are people who feel like they have to be hidden, although they might love the sport, they might love the NFL, they might love football in general as a sport, but they kind of shy away from it just because of orientations, or all these other kind of outside things.”

The camp is scheduled to begin July 5 and will feature speeches and workshops led by professional athletes. Former Dallas Cowboys player R.K. Russell, who came out as bisexual in 2019, will co-host the event. While Saunders has not revealed the location for this year’s camp, he previously hosted a session in his hometown in Missouri.

Khalen Saunders’ announcement has sparked backlash.

Advertisement

Saunders has made no secret of his support for the LGBTQIA+ community, and he’s ready to defend those he cares about if needed. While many have praised Saunders for his efforts, there has been some criticism. Former NFL player Antonio Brown made derogatory remarks about Saunders’ initiative, to which Saunders responded immediately.

“Oh let’s not forget these hands are rated E for everyone. LOL. Don’t let this ally s**t fool you. If you got a problem with what I’m doing then come beat my a** about it,” Saunders tweeted. “Actually, it would be some fun cardio for me. You’ll never win fighting with hate against someone fighting with love.”

Brown, who often has something controversial to say, quieted down after Saunders’ assertion. Nonetheless, Saunders is committed to the cause. By launching this camp, he is ensuring that football is a sport where everyone, regardless of their background or sexual orientation, feels welcome.

Advertisement

What are your thoughts about Khalen Saunders’ LGBTQIA+-friendly football camp? Let’s chat in the comment section below.