‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Finale Cut Sex Scene Where Piper Lost Her Virginity to Belinda’s Son

BY: Walker Published 43 minutes ago

Warning: This article contains spoilers.

“The White Lotus” scrapped an unexpected sex scene between Sarah Catherine Hook and Nicholas Duvernay’s characters in the shocking Season 3 finale.

After the Sunday, April 6, finale, creator Mike White revealed a major moment that didn’t air because of time constraints.

Advertisement

“That part was cut too, which is very disappointing, is that she decides to lose her virginity in the script in the last episode,” he told IndieWire. “And she actually has sex with Zion. There’s this whole scene where she’s like, ‘It’s true. Saxon is right about this one thing. I need to get this over with.’”

The scene was meant to happen after Piper left the monastery in Thailand following her overnight stay alongside brother Lochlan (Sam Nivola).

“After she leaves, she’s just like, ‘I need to have sex,’” White recalled. “But in the end, it was one of these things where it was like, it’s already an hour and a half. It would have added 10 minutes to the thing.”

White added: “It had a little bit of a rom-com vibe in the middle of trying to kill the family with the pong pong fruits. It just felt like I was trying to do too much narratively.”

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time a major moment was cut before fans got to see it. Stars Murray Bartlett, Sabrina Impacciatore, Carrie Coon and Michelle Monaghan have mentioned unseen moments that offered more backstory to their characters.

Impacciatore, 57, who starred on season 2, recalled learning more about Valentina’s backstory.

“In the first days, I was just following Mike’s indications without really understanding where he wanted to bring me,” she told Variety in December 2022. “But he wanted to explore with me, and some scenes we shot ended up being cut — including one about Valentina’s past where she says she was married once to a man, but she wasn’t happy. So I invented a backstory about a husband who was abusive to her. I created everything I could to get close to her process.”

Impacciatore worked off the content — even though it didn’t air.

Advertisement

“There was another scene that got cut where I finally go up to the sex workers and tell them, ‘I understand what you’re doing, and I stand for you girls,’” the actress recalled. “But Mike White is a genius — with just a little touch, he can make you understand something deep about a character and about life itself.”

Luke Gage, meanwhile, revealed a potential cameo that didn’t pan out.

“Fred [Hechinger] and I did a scene for season 2. When Jennifer [Coolidge’s character] is with the gays in Palermo, she originally opens a door in the villa and sees a shot of me doing drugs that turns out to be an illusion,” Gage, 29, told The Hollywood Reporter in 2023. “It got cut because it didn’t work with the show, but I didn’t care because I got a free trip to the Four Seasons. And now for season 3, I’m literally writing Mike every day like, ‘Hey, remember me!’”

via: US Weekly

Advertisement