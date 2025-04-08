Home > NEWS

Boosie Badazz Involved In Massive Car Collision In Georgia, Multiple People Injured

BY: Walker

Published 38 seconds ago

Baton Rouge rapper Boosie was involved in a serious car accident on Monday, April 7, 2025, with video footage from the scene showing multiple individuals injured.

On Monday (April 7), the 42-year-old was involved multi-vehicle car crash on Interstate 95, roughly 35 miles south of Savannah.

The incident occurred near Exit 67 in McIntosh County and was reportedly caused by a vehicle that ran through a red light at high speed, according to eyewitnesses on the scene.

Initial reports led to speculation that Boosie, born Torrence Hatch Jr., may have been driving the vehicle at the time of the collision. However, representatives for the Baton Rouge rapper quickly set the record straight.

“I just spoke to Boosie’s publicist who confirmed to me that… BOOSIE WASN’T HURT IN THE CAR ACCIDENT today that took place in Georgia,” The Breakfast Club host Loren Lorosa wrote on social media.

She clarified that Boosie was a passenger and only went to the hospital to check on the driver, adding, “Boosie was on his phone in the passenger seat of the car involved in the accident… he looked up for a second & then the car was hit.”

Shortly after the incident, Boosie took to social media to reassure fans. “IM GOOD. BANGED UP. BUT GOOD,” he wrote, adding a series of prayer hands emojis. “GOD GOT ME.”

The crash, which involved multiple vehicles, prompted a temporary shutdown of the interstate as first responders arrived on scene. No details about the condition of the other drivers and passengers involved have been released.

While shaken, the “Wipe Me Down” rapper seems to be in good spirits and thankful for his safety.

via: Vibe

