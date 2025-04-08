Woman Denies ‘False’ Story of Husband Divorcing Her After Usher Concert Encounter: ‘I Am Single’

BY: Walker Published 19 minutes ago

Usher isn’t the homewrecker the internet makes him out to be.

The R&B legend is famously known for serenading fans during his shows.

But over the weekend during his concert in London, an intimate moment between the singer and a woman from Chicago is going viral.

Advertisement

That woman is Jimalita Tillman. She runs the Harold Washington Cultural Center and leads their award-winning theater group.

The video has blown up across social media, gaining millions of views since it was posted.

Tillman joined WGN Morning News Monday to share her story with us.

Advertisement

“He wasn’t even supposed to stop where we were! It was like magnetic. And he smells like vacation,” Tillman told WGN.

She told the Morning News that one of the women she attended the concert with told Usher, as he was walking past them, that Tillman was a retired homeschool mom and should have her moment. Usher then called Tillman over to him.

“So he brought me closer and I locked in. I brought out all the Broadway magic that I had, but it was easy! He has a magnetic personality. And I’m really excited about this opportunity because now Harold Washington is getting a lot of play and people are following things my daughter is doing,” Tillman shared.

She went on to say that the viral fame has brought some ups and downs. Multiple social media posts have shared the video, with a description saying that Tillman’s connection with Usher has caused her husband to divorce her.

Advertisement

She cleared up those rumors.

“That is completely false. I am single. I am a retired homeschool mom looking to expand the arts here and across the pond. I am single. You got a cherry, give me a jingle,” Tillman said.

She said she hasn’t been in touch with Usher since their “encounter,” but said she’s embracing the moment.

“I don’t want him to be uncomfortable, or anybody in his camp to be uncomfortable. I am embracing the moment. The moment was beautiful. But when it comes to fan fiction or whatever that story is that’s out there, I am single. I am so happy the way Chicago has been supporting me,” Tillman said.

Advertisement

via: WGN