Omarion Responds To Bow Wow’s Comments About Their Relationship

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Bow Wow recently addressed his rocky relationship with Omarion, confirming that they aren’t on good terms.

The musicians’ feud is making news rounds as they headline the Millennium Tour, which kicked off in March.

“The Like You” crooner was a guest on a recent episode of Cam Newton’s “Funk Friday” podcast and opened up about his relationship with other artists, including Lil Romeo, Soulja Boy, and Chris Brown.

Bow Wow maintained that he was cool with the aforementioned musicians, but the same was not the case for Omarion.

“It’s complicated. I don’t want to talk (to him),” Bow Wow began, per Complex. “It’s nothing to talk about, not even in a bad way.”

Bow Wow remained coy about the cause of his and Omarion’s issues but explained why he thinks they have beef.

He said, “It’s just when you lend your hand out and you try to be the bigger person—and try to rap—but you get no response. You go, ‘OK, we’ll leave it right here.’ You do your thing, I do my thing, it ain’t no beef.”

Despite their apparent animosity, Bow Wow maintained that he still wants Omarion’s success.

He said, “We’ve been through this thing for so long. He’s 40 and I’m 38. We don’t have to do that now.”

The rapper continued, “We got kids, we got our own lives. I wish you nothing but the best. The best revenge is time, you don’t even gotta do much.”

Bow Wow and Omarion’s beef gained extra public attention in February when the former replied to a fan who tagged him on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

The fan suggested that Bow Wow should talk to Omarion ahead of the Millennium Tour, but he replied, “No, we don’t,” implying that they were not on speaking terms, before adding, “What Tour?”

The former B2K lead vocalist responded to Bow Wow’s comments about their relationship via a statement to The Shade Room.

Omarion said, “Over the years, I’ve shared space, history, and energy with many in this industry… Bow Wow being one of them.”

He continued, “Inviting him into the Millennium Tour Franchise was an extension of brotherhood and respect. It came from a place of love, legacy, and shared memories.”

The singer added, “To my knowledge, there is no ‘beef,’ no unresolved issues – unless there is one? – no drama.”

The “Post To Be” crooner continued, noting, “I’m in a season where I honor what’s real, what’s reciprocal, and what uplifts the spirit.”

He stressed that it was okay for him and Bow Wow to “cross paths and not exchange words.”

Omarion had nothing but best wishes for Bow Wow. He said, “I wish him well on his journey. I move forward with love, clarity, and truth.”

He concluded by thanking fans who graced the Millennium Tour, saying, “Thank you to everyone who came out to the Millennium Tour and made it a great success. Excitement and more great news to come! See you soon!”

Several fans took turns responding to Omarion’s statement, with most faulting Omarion for saying he invited Bow Wow to the Millennium Tour.

One fan said, “How does Omarion invite anyone? I’ve been to those shows and he’s not headline material AT ALL!!! Bow Wow on the other hand, kills it every time!!”

Another person noted that Omarion’s statement was “A master class in passive aggressive and toxic positivity,” adding, “I see through that.”

A third person commented, “Saying you invited THEE SHAD GREGORY MOSS on a tour, like he WASN’T THE FACE OF THE MILLENNIUM IS INSANE. Like did we forget the Scream tours!!!? I love Omarion, but I genuinely believe that he believes he’s wayyyy bigger than he ever was.”

A fourth fan added, “Does Omarion realize Bow Wow is and always has been the bigger star? Even bigger than B2K? Nobody even wants to see Omarion on the Millennium Tour without B2K, actually.”

A fifth fan commented, “I love Omari and the whole ‘peaceful movement’ but let’s be real… How you not know there is any issue when y’all were once cool and don’t speak at all anymore? Just say we don’t speak but we’re cordial.”

via: The Blast