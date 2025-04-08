Anthony Edwards Tells Judge Ex Ayesha Howard Can Have Sole Physical and Legal Custody of Daughter

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

NBA star Anthony Edwards has agreed to ex Ayesha Howard being granted sole physical custody of their daughter.

Edwards told the court he has no issues with his ex Ayesha Howard having full custody of their daughter, weeks after revealing he doesn’t even want visitation with the kid, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Anthony, 23, told a Georgia judge that he consented with Ayesha’s request for sole custody of Aubri Summers Howard, born in October 2024.

In her filing, Ayesha, 37, said the child had been in her sole custody, care and control since birth. She asked that she be awarded temporary, permanent sole care, custody and control of Aubri.

Ayesha also asked for sole legal custody of the kid. Anthony also consented to this, according to his response.

As In Touch previously reported, around the time of Aubri’s birth, Anthony filed a paternity lawsuit in Georgia. He asked that a DNA test be done and child support to be set by the court, if he was the father.

Ayesha filed her own paternity lawsuit in Los Angeles after Aubri’s birth. She demanded child support be established in California. Anthony fought Ayesha’s case.

He questioned if she actually moved and believed she only filed in California in hopes of scoring a higher child support award. Ayesha denied Anthony’s claims and said she did indeed move. She said she had no plans to move back to Georgia.

The Minnesota Timberwolves star and the social media influencer, who has an older son with rapper Lil Baby, submitted to a DNA test in December 2024, which confirmed Anthony was the father to Aubri.

Back in March, an L.A. judge ruled that the child support would not be set in California, which was a big win for Anthony.

As In Touch first reported, last year, Anthony submitted a declaration in the California, explaining he was not seeking any custody or visitation with Aubri.

He told the court, “[Ayesha] and I have one minor child together, Aubri Summer Howard. Paternity was recently established through DNA testing. I am not seeking child custody or visitation of Aubri. Therefore, the only issues to be resolved are financial in nature.”

As part of his effort to have the case heard in Georgia, Anthony alleged that Ayesha had worked as a dancer at the famed Magic City strip club in Atlanta “until she got pregnant around January 2024.”

Ayesha denied the claims and said she hadn’t worked in Georgia – including at clubs — in years.

As In Touch first reported, earlier this month, Ayesha, who revealed she is unemployed, pleaded with a Georgia judge to award her temporary child support.

Ayesha told the judge that Anthony has an annual gross income in excess of $40 million, while she is currently without a job.

Her lawyer said, “By contrast, [Ayesha] is currently unemployed and relies on savings, family support and any support that Anthony provides to maintain the needs and care for the minor child.”

In her motion, Ayesha said she also needs money for attorney fees due to her lacking the “financial resources for representation in this matter and to engage in meaningful discovery and settlement negotiations and would be unjustly penalized for the inequity of her financial resources.”

As In Touch first reported, as part of the court battle, Ayesha submitted alleged texts from Anthony into evidence.

Ayesha claimed Anthony was not happy after learning she was pregnant and urged her to get an abortion.

In one alleged text, Ayesha wrote, “I’m pregnant … wanted to tell you in person but you gave me no other choice. We probably should have kept it cordial but we’re here now.” Anthony allegedly wrote back, “Ok lol. Get da abortion lol.”

As In Touch first reported, before his battle with Ayesha, Anthony fought another ex named Daja over paternity.

On top of those two cases, Anthony also seemingly filed a separate paternity case against a third ex.

via: In Touch Weekly