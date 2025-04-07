Madonna and Elton John ‘Finally Buried the Hatchet’ After She Reportedly ‘Confronted’ Him at SNL [Photo]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 48 seconds ago

Looking back on the pain of witnessing “someone I admired so much shared his dislike of me publicly as an artist,” Madonna explained how they overcame their bitter conflict.

Madonna may sing “Please don’t say ‘Forgive me'” in the song “Sorry,” but — at least according to her — that’s exactly what Elton John did to her this weekend after a very public feud.

The Queen of Pop shocked her Instagram followers on Monday by sharing a photo of her with John backstage at Saturday Night Live (above), this after the pair have gone at it in the media for some time. She acknowledged their volatile past in her caption, while also sharing her admiration for him at the same time.

“We Finally Buried the Hatchet!!!” she began her post, adding “WOW” of his performance at SNL.

“I remembered when I was in high school – I snuck out of the house one night to see Elton perform live in Detroit! It was an unforgettable performance that helped me understand the transformative power of music,” she continued, giving insight into her personal history with the music icon.

“Seeing him perform when I was in high school changed the course of my life. I had always felt like an outsider growing up and watching him on stage helped me to understand that it was OK to be different-to stand out- to take the road, less traveled by. In fact, it was essential,” she added.

“Over the decades it hurt me to know that someone I admired so much shared his dislike of me publicly as an artist. I didn’t understand it,” wrote Madonna, saying that once she heard he was the SNL musical guest, she “decided to go” with a plan to call him out.

“I needed to go backstage and confront him. When I met him, the first thing out of his mouth was, ‘Forgive Me,’ and the wall between us fell down,” she wrote. “Forgiveness is a powerful tool. Within minutes. We were hugging.”

“Then he told me had written a song for me and he wanted to collaborate. It was like everything came full circle!!” she concluded her post, writing, “And you can tell everybody, This is Your Song……….????”

In the comments, Elton thanked her for coming to see him at SNL and “for forgiving me and my big mouth.”

“I’m not proud of what I said. Particularly when I think about all the groundbreaking work you have done as an artist – paving the way for an entire generation of female artists to succeed and be true to themselves,” he continued. “You were also one of the very first people to rise up against HIV/AIDS in the 80’s, bringing love and compassion to so many who desperately needed it.”

“I’m grateful we can move forward. ???,” wrote John. “I’m increasingly distressed by all the divisiveness in our world at the moment. Both you and I have wholeheartedly been accepted and embraced by communities who are under threat around the world. By pulling together, I’m hopeful that we can make great things happen for those who really need support. And have a lot of fun doing it!! ??????”

Among the many rejoicing over the two mending fences was Debi Mazar, a longtime BFF of Madonna’s, who wrote, “Great news ?????????”

John has made quite a few catty comments about Madonna in the past, including calling “Die Another Day” the “worst” James Bond song ever.

After she was nominated for best live act at the Q Music Awards in 2004, he also responded by saying, “Anyone who lip-synchs in public on stage when you pay 75 pounds to see them should be shot. Thank you very much,” he said while accepting his own award during the show. The comment set off a decade-long battle between the two, with John later calling her a “fairground stripper.”

In the past, he has admitted to going “too far” with his comments about Madonna, with their feud appearing to cool in recent years after she included him in one of her on-stage tributes during her 2023 Celebration Tour.

