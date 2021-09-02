Scott Disick Reportedly ‘Embarrassed’ By DM Drama With Younes Bendjima

Scott Disick thought Kourtney Kardashian’s other ex, Younes Bendjima, would talk shit with him — but instead he ended up ’embarrassed’ and how has to clean up a big mess.

via The Blast:

Apparently, Scott Disick is “embarrassed and mad” at the leaked DMs from Younes Bendjima. The father of three is looking like a jealous baby daddy even since the model and Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Bendjima posted a private interaction between the two.

HollywoodLife.com is reporting that Disick feels betrayed in a sense. The 38-year-old assumed that Bendjima was in a boy’s club with him seeing as they both dated and got dumped by the reality star. “Scott is embarrassed and also mad at Younes for exposing his DM to the world,” shared the source.

The Talentless founder allegedly regrets the choice he made, probably because it didn’t work out in his favor. The embarrassing DMs that trashed Kardashian for making out with her boyfriend Travis Barker really shed a bad light on Disick and he knows it.

“He was caught up in his feelings and was called out on it and now he is feeling the repercussions from it all.” The source also alleged that Disick is getting “trolled online” for his petty behavior and it “really has thrown him for a loop.” In the past, fans may have gotten a kick out of the reality star’s outrageous behavior.

Remember when he got drunk and shoved money down a waiter’s throat in Las Vegas? Well, it looks like it isn’t funny anymore, people are laughing at Disick, not with him.

If there is one person who he should not expect loyalty from it is Bendjima. When the model put Disick on blast, he also alluded to the fact that the baby daddy never liked him and wasn’t honest about that. Bendjima made a few appearances on Keeping Up With The Kardashians and the family was pretty vocal about him not being a “good fit” for the mom of three.

He was too young and too different from her. And surprise! Disick was right there spearheading the campaign against the 28-year-old. Unfortunately, none of this was said to Bendjima and he let Disick know that he should “keep the same energy” at all times.

HollywoodLife.com source also claimed that the lord is now focused on thinking about how he can respond in a way that would outshine what Bendjima did to him. Thankfully, “friends are telling him to do nothing and have people forget.” Disick will not be humiliated though.

“He is mad at Younes and is looking to find a way to get back at him.” This is apparently an extremely annoying situation for the entrepreneur who hates being embarrassed. “It is a big headache and not a situation Scott wants to be in right now.”

Scott should listen to his friends an lay low for a while. Let Kourtney be happy in peace.