Say What Now? Nev. Woman Accused of Murdering and Decapitating the Father of Her Children, Then Putting Head in Trash

A Nevada has been charged with murder after police allege she decapitated the father of her children.

Devyn Michaels, 45, was charged with open murder a week after a 47-year-old man later identified as Johnathan Willette was found dead in a home, the Henderson Police Department said in a press release.

8 News Now, FOX 5 Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Review-Journal, citing a police report, reported that Willette’s headless body was found on a bed by his mother, next to bottles of ammonia and bleach.

Court records indicate that Michaels was indicted Sept. 21. 8 News Now reported that at a court hearing, prosecutors alleged that Michaels threw Willette’s decapitated head into the trash, and the garbage was then likely taken by trash facility workers.

According to the news outlets, citing the police report, Michaels allegedly told police in an interview that Willette was abusive to her and had tried to get her to perform a sex act on him before she hit him on the head with a wooden stick.

Michaels also allegedly told police that she didn’t intend to kill Willette, but rather hurt him enough to send him to the hospital “because she wanted him out of the way so she could figure out what she could do with her children,” the police report said, according to FOX 5 Las Vegas.

Willette’s mother, who found his body, told police that she later discovered that a meat cleaver was missing, FOX 5 Las Vegas reported.

According to his obituary, Willette was born on an Air Force base in Tokyo. He owned a moving company in Las Vegas and was known as the “Vegas Moving Guy.”

Michaels is currently in custody at Clark County Jail. Her attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment. She is set to be arraigned for her indictment sometime this week, 8 News Now reported.

The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office said the cause of Willette’s death is still pending.

