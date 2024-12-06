Say What Now? Man Allegedly Guns Down Girlfriend Over Engagement End, Tells Her Daughter ‘I Blew Her Brains Out’

BY: Walker Published 7 hours ago

A Florida man went upstairs and retrieved a gun before returning to the porch and asking his girlfriend again if she was serious about calling off their engagement … before opening fire, per police.

Timothy Hyder, 57, now faces a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Natalie “Dawn” Du’Mee, whom he had been dating for about three years, according to the St. Cloud Police Department.

The engaged couple was drinking and watching a football game at a party when Du’Mee told Hyder she wasn’t going to marry him, police said in an arrest affidavit filed in Osceola County.

They went back home and sat on the back porch discussing their relationship after midnight on Dec. 1, then Du’Mee gave him her engagement ring back and reiterated she wasn’t going to marry him, according to Hyder’s account in the police affidavit.

Du’Mee’s daughter told investigators she was watching a movie upstairs when Hyder came into the room and went into the closet shortly after midnight, police said.

He retrieved his gun, then he went back downstairs and asked his fiancée if she was serious about not marrying him, he told police.

Du’Mee said yes, then Hyder shot her in the side of the head, according to police. Du’Mee’s daughter heard the noise and came down to find her mom with a gunshot wound, then Hyder told her to call 911, police said.

The daughter tried to help Du’Mee until first responders arrived and took her to a hospital. Hyder told police he “snapped” and wished he could undo it, according to the affidavit.

He was booked in jail Dec. 1, Osceola County records show.

St. Cloud is about a 30-mile drive south from Orlando.

via: Miami Herald

