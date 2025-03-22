Say What Now? OnlyFans Model Charged with Murder Allegedly Filmed Content as $11K Client Had Bag, Tape and Saran Wrap Around Head

BY: Walker Published 40 minutes ago

An OnlyFans model charged with killing a man during BDSM roleplay apparently kept up dueling appearances online … on one account she appeared to be a regular doting mother and on the other, she was a kinky fetishist.

Now the model is facing murder charges after a client died during a fetish session.

In April 2023, police responding to a 911 call found Michaela Rylaarsdam performing CPR on an unresponsive male later identified as Michael Dale, according to court documents obtained by the The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Dale, 56, was taken to a local hospital where he was declared brain dead, and a few days later he was taken off life support.

Two years after his death, police have arrested Rylaarsdam and charged her with murder.

On the night that Dale died, he reportedly paid Rylaarsdam $11,000 to engage in fetish play and asked the then-29-year-old to “‘wrap him up in saran wrap like a mummy,’ glue a pair of women’s boots onto his feet and pour adhesive onto his eyes to seal them shut,” reports KSWB, citing the affidavit filed in the case.

Things allegedly went a bit further than that though, according to the affidavit.

“He had duct tape over his mouth, a plastic bag over his head, more saran wrap around that, and then duct tape wrapped around his face and head, securing all the layers to his head,” reports the Los Angeles Times, citing allegations in the document. “He also appeared to have had saran wrap wrapped around his neck tightly.”

The medical examiner ultimately determined that the bag had been wrapped around Dale’s head for at least eight minutes, and ruled the cause of death to be asphyxiation and the manner of death to be homicide.

Rylaarsdam provided police with her phone when they arrived on the scene, and the Times reports that the affidavit states there was “no evidence” that Dale “ever requested Rylaarsdam to place a bag over his head and secure it, which eventually caused him to suffocate and die.”

A video on the phone also allegedly showed Rylaarsdam using a vibrator to make content for her OnlyFans page as Dale “lay with a plastic bag, Saran Wrap and duct tape sealed around his head,” reports the Times.

Police arrested Rylaarsdam in February and she is being held without bail at a detention facility in San Diego.

Her lawyer did not respond to a request for comment, but the affidavit says she denied putting a bag over Dale’s head.

Rylaarsdam will be back in court in April.

via: People

