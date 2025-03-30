Say What Now? A Repo Man Had His Head Run Over in a Viral Video. Now, 2 People Have Been Charged with Aggravated Assault

BY: Walker Published 37 minutes ago

Two people have been arrested in Memphis after a repo man had his head run over in a shocking video that has since gone viral.

On Wednesday, March 26, Memphis Police Department (MPD) officers responded to Cabana Circle while a man — later identified as a tow truck driver — was transported to a local hospital in non-critical condition, authorities said in a news release posted on Facebook.

The tow truck driver, per police, was attempting to repossess a 2011 Ford Fusion when a woman yelled to a man to “hurry up,” as the driver was still “hooking his truck up to the vehicle.”

The suspect then “backed the car up, running over the victim as he was under the vehicle,” per the MPD.

Brandi Revels, 27, and Nicholas Wray, 34, have since been arrested and charged with aggravated assault in connection with the incident.

A video of the alleged encounter, shared by TMZ and widely circulating elsewhere on social media, shows a suspect running toward the vehicle and entering its front door as the tow truck driver attempted to repossess it.

When asked to verify the legitimacy of the video on Saturday, March 29, a spokesperson for the MPD said, “Our office has not released any video of the incident. They added that “all information released is on Facebook.”

As seen in the TMZ clip, while the repo man’s head was behind the wheel of the parked car, the driver then backed up, prompting the victim to scream on the ground as the driver ran over his head. A woman then appeared to talk to the driver as he continued to attempt to get out of the parking spot, all while the repo man warned him he was “going to f—— jail.”

At the end of the footage, the tow truck driver got off the ground and grabbed his camera from the back of his truck.

TMZ reported, citing the MPD, that the man suffered arm pain and sustained abrasions on his head from the encounter, all while he “had to be shook in order to keep him awake.” The outlet also shared alleged photos of the man’s head injury, showing severe bruising on both sides.

Investigators issued an arrest warrant for Revels a day after the incident on Thursday, March 27. Crump Station Task Force officers located her the next day and took her into custody along with Wray, whom the MPD identified as the “male responsible.”

The Ford Fusion in question had since been located on Oakmont Place and “towed to the city lot,” per police. Revels was held on $15,000 bond and Wray was held on $60,000 bond, according to the MPD.

Per the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office jail website, both suspects are due in court on Monday, March 31.

via: People