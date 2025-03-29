Home > SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Woman Accused of Drowning Dog in Airport Toilet After it Couldn’t Board Plane

BY: Walker

Published 50 minutes ago

A woman has been charged after a dog was found dead in a restroom at Orlando International Airport, according to local reports.

Alison Agatha Lawrence, 57, was arrested on Tuesday, March 18, for aggravated animal abuse, a third-degree felony, according to an arrest record obtained by PEOPLE.

The Orlando Police Department said officers responded to Orlando International Airport on Dec. 16, 2024, after receiving reports an employee found a dead animal inside the women’s public restroom.

A Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) spokesperson told WESH that a woman drowned her dog in a toilet before going through the security checkpoints. WFLA reports that Lawrence was trying to board the flight with her dog, but she didn’t have the proper paperwork to allow the dog on the plane with her.

Lawrence was apprehended after police issued a warrant for her arrest based on evidence from the day of the incident.

She was arrested nearly three months later and taken into custody in Lake County. After her Tuesday arrest, she has since posted a $5,000 bond, per the arrest record.

The GOAA spokesperson recommended that passengers with pets visit the TSA website to learn how to travel with them.

Animal Rights Foundation of Florida animal activist Bryan Wilson said, “Obviously, we were shocked when we heard a woman had effectively drowned her companion animal all because she couldn’t get on a plane.” Adding, “This is not a bottle of water or an oversized bottle of shampoo,” per ClickOrlando.

Representatives for the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Orlando Police Department and Greater Orlando Aviation Authority did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for more information on Wednesday.

via: People

