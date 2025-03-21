Say What Now? Teacher Accused of ‘Gangbang’ With Junior High Students Wearing ‘Scream’ Masks

BY: Walker Published 29 minutes ago

A teacher from Indiana is facing a series of child sex abuse charges … and, she allegedly had a very specific sexual scenario she asked the children to act out using replicas of the killers’ masks from the “Scream” movie franchise.

Five more victims — including a 13-year-old — have accused Brittany Fortinberry, 31, of sex crimes, prosecutors allege, per WTHR.

She is facing additional counts of child molestation, dissemination of matter harmful to a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and one count of sexual misconduct with a minor, per WTHR.

Last month, Fortinberry was charged with multiple crimes including sexual misconduct with a minor, dissemination of matter harmful to minors and contributing to the delinquency of a minor involving three of her students, one of which was 15 at the time. The alleged incidents occurred in 2023 and 2024.

Fortinberry resigned from the Metropolitan School District of Martinsville on August 23, 2024, a spokesperson said, per FOX59.

Five more victims have since come forward, prosecutors said, WISH-TV reported.

One of the teens, who was 13 at the time, told authorities that Fortinberry drugged him and his friends before sexually assaulting them at her house, per WISH-TV.

When the victims didn’t want to participate with Fortinberry, she allegedly told them, “Just let it happen,” according to WTHR.

In one case, Fortinberry allegedly purchased $600 worth of items for a group of teens making them don the Ghostface masks from the Scream film franchise, before sexually assaulting them, according to WTHR.

She allegedly warned the teens that if they told on her, she would kill herself, the outlet reports.

Another teen says she sexually assaulted him after asking him to babysit her children, per the outlet.

Authorities began investigating in August 2024 after two high school students reported to staff that the Eminence High School math teacher allegedly sent them “inappropriate” Instagram messages and videos of her sex toys and a stripper pole in her Martinsville home, according to a police probable cause affidavit previously obtained by PEOPLE.

Authorities began investigating a different incident on Dec. 10, 2024, after a woman went to the Morgan County Prosecutor’s Office alleging that her grandson “disclosed to her sexual acts that happened between him” and Fortinberry when he was 15 years old, per a second affidavit previously obtained by PEOPLE.

Per the affidavit, when asked by police about the allegations against her, Fortinberry did not say she regretted her actions. Instead, she told the officer she “regrets the day that she lost weight” and “doesn’t think she would run into any of these issues if she was still 150 pounds heavier.”

Fortinberry could not be reached for comment.

