Say What Now? Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa’s Bodies Still Unclaimed More Than a Month After Their Deaths

Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy’s bodies are still unclaimed — more than a month after their tragic deaths.

Hackman and Arakawa – whose bodies were found in their Santa Fe home on Feb. 26 – were still on the New Mexico Medical Examiner’s unclaimed decedents list as of Monday, TMZ reported.

That list is updated each week, indicating that as of days ago they were still lying in the local morgue.

But bodies lying unclaimed for up to a month is not necessarily unusual, officials told TMZ, indicating that the 95-year-old actor’s family could still be making funeral arrangements.

Hackman had long been open about his rocky relationship with his three kids, Chritopher, 65, Elizabeth, 63, and 58-year-old Leslie, commenting later in life how his career often kept him from home and distanced him from raising his family.

The father and his kids eventually reconciled, however.

After his death, the kids released a statement mourning their loss.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy,” they said.

“He was loved and admired by millions around the world for his brilliant acting career, but to us he was always just Dad and Grandpa. We will miss him sorely and are devastated by the loss.”

But none of them were named in their father’s will – with the entirety of his $80 million fortune reportedly going to Betsy, 65, who was his second wife and not the mother of his kids.

It remains unclear what will become of the cash.

The husband and wife were found dead in their home about two weeks after they’re believed to have died inside.

Arakawa is believed to have died about a week before Hackman after contracting a rare flu-like disease – hantavirus — carried by rodents, according to New Mexico Chief Medical Examiner Heather Jarrell.

Hackman is believed to have died days later from heart complications. He was also suffering from Alzheimer’s.

“He was in a very poor state of health,” Jarrell said at a press conference earlier in March. “He was in an advanced state of Alzheimer’s disease and it was quite possible he did not know that she was deceased.”

