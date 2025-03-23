Say What Now? OnlyFans Model Found on Side of the Road With Broken Spine

BY: LBS STAFF Published 6 minutes ago

Maria Kovalchuk, an OnlyFans model, was allegedly discovered injured in Dubai following a 10-day disappearance.

Kovalchuk, 20, had been missing since she told friends she was invited to a hotel party on March 9, The Daily Mail reported on Saturday, March 22. When Kovalchuk reportedly did not make her flight from Dubai to Thailand two days later on March 11, the outlet alleged that her friends and family became concerned.

Kovalchuk was allegedly found on Wednesday, March 19, with multiple injuries, including a broken spine and limbs, the outlet reported. Kovalchuk, who was rushed to the hospital, underwent four surgeries, per The Daily Mail.

The model’s mother, Anna Kovalchuk, told The Daily Mail that Maria is expected to recover. Anna shared that her daughter “is getting medical treatment and everything will be all right [sic],” per the outlet.

Dubai Police shared in a statement to The Mirror on Friday, March 21, “Dubai Police confirm that the Ukrainian citizen previously reported missing is currently hospitalized, receiving medical care with her family present. A comprehensive investigation has revealed that she sustained serious injuries after entering a restricted construction site alone and falling from a height.”

The statement continued, “Dubai Police continue to work closely with the family and relevant authorities to provide all necessary assistance. The public and media are urged to refrain from sharing unverified information and to respect the privacy of the individual and her family during this challenging time.”

Maria’s family allegedly refuted the police’s version of events, sharing that the family does not believe she fell from a construction site, The Daily Mail reported on Saturday, citing Russian news outlet Shot. Anna reportedly said that she “cannot comment because of the investigation.”

The model told Anna that she was staying with two men who “introduced themselves as representatives of the modeling business,” per The Daily Mail, citing several Ukrainian media reports. Anna allegedly did not hear from Maria.

“There is an assumption that she went to a party. But the promoter who organized these parties did not see her. Maria was [eventually] found in hospital in serious condition,” Anna said per the outlet. “She has no documents, no phone, nothing. She underwent three [now four] operations. And she cannot speak.”

Maria’s friend Angelina Doroshenkova also told The Daily Mail, “’We all hope for the best and are very grateful to everyone who took part in the search and helped with information.”

via: UsWeekly