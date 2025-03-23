Home > SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? OnlyFans Model Found on Side of the Road With Broken Spine

BY: LBS STAFF

Published 6 minutes ago

Maria Kovalchuk, an OnlyFans model, was allegedly discovered injured in Dubai following a 10-day disappearance.

OnlyFans model Maria Kovalchuk was reportedly found injured in Dubai after missing for 10 days.

Kovalchuk, 20, had been missing since she told friends she was invited to a hotel party on March 9, The Daily Mail reported on Saturday, March 22. When Kovalchuk reportedly did not make her flight from Dubai to Thailand two days later on March 11, the outlet alleged that her friends and family became concerned.

Advertisement

Kovalchuk was allegedly found on Wednesday, March 19, with multiple injuries, including a broken spine and limbs, the outlet reported. Kovalchuk, who was rushed to the hospital, underwent four surgeries, per The Daily Mail.

The model’s mother, Anna Kovalchuk, told The Daily Mail that Maria is expected to recover. Anna shared that her daughter “is getting medical treatment and everything will be all right [sic],” per the outlet.

Dubai Police shared in a statement to The Mirror on Friday, March 21, “Dubai Police confirm that the Ukrainian citizen previously reported missing is currently hospitalized, receiving medical care with her family present. A comprehensive investigation has revealed that she sustained serious injuries after entering a restricted construction site alone and falling from a height.”

The statement continued, “Dubai Police continue to work closely with the family and relevant authorities to provide all necessary assistance. The public and media are urged to refrain from sharing unverified information and to respect the privacy of the individual and her family during this challenging time.”

Advertisement

Maria’s family allegedly refuted the police’s version of events, sharing that the family does not believe she fell from a construction site, The Daily Mail reported on Saturday, citing Russian news outlet Shot. Anna reportedly said that she “cannot comment because of the investigation.”

The model told Anna that she was staying with two men who “introduced themselves as representatives of the modeling business,” per The Daily Mail, citing several Ukrainian media reports. Anna allegedly did not hear from Maria.

“There is an assumption that she went to a party. But the promoter who organized these parties did not see her. Maria was [eventually] found in hospital in serious condition,” Anna said per the outlet. “She has no documents, no phone, nothing. She underwent three [now four] operations. And she cannot speak.”

Maria’s friend Angelina Doroshenkova also told The Daily Mail, “’We all hope for the best and are very grateful to everyone who took part in the search and helped with information.”

Advertisement

via: UsWeekly

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? High School Coach Fired After He Was Caught on Camera Pulling Player’s Ponytail

By: Walker
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? OnlyFans Model Charged with Murder Allegedly Filmed Content as $11K Client Had Bag, Tape and Saran Wrap Around Head

By: Walker
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Teacher Accused of ‘Gangbang’ With Junior High Students Wearing ‘Scream’ Masks

By: Walker
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Husband Of Social Media Star Shocks Fans By Interrupting Her Tutorial To Announce Her Death [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Boyfriend Runs Over Toddler in Driveway While Mom’s ‘Passed Out’ in Car Just Feet Away

By: LBS STAFF
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? OnlyFans Model Hit with Murder Charge After Man Asking to Be Wrapped ‘In Saran Wrap Like Mummy’ Dies

By: LBS STAFF
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? California Sheriff’s Deputy Killed in Crash That Split Patrol Car in Half Amid High-Speed Chase

By: LBS STAFF
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Woman Accused of Beating, Blinding Man Who Took Her In, Torturing Son With Squats

By: LBS STAFF
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Woman Found Guilty of Murdering Husband of 27 Years, Pretending He Was Suicidal:

By: LBS STAFF
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Family of Twin Brothers Found Dead on Georgia Mountaintop Don’t Believe It Was Murder-Suicide [Video]

By: LBS STAFF