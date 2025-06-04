Home > SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? MrBeast Claims He Has ‘Very Little Money’ Despite Being Named a Billionaire

BY: LBS STAFF

Published 56 minutes ago

“Ironically i’m actually borrowing $ from my mom to pay for my upcoming wedding lol,” he shared on X.

MrBeast is setting the record straight about his finances.

The YouTube star responded to an article by Dexerto naming him a “Billionaire under 30,” by claiming he actually has “very little money.” In the article, the publication claimed he’s “now the only billionaire under 30 to not have inherited his wealth,” citing the website, Celebrity Net Worth.

CNW claims the content creator, known for his high-production game shows and gifts, earns $3 million per month from his YouTube video views. According to Statista, MrBeast posted approximately 125 videos on his main channel in 2024 and saw over 3.06 billion views on his popular YouTube channel in December alone.

The 27-year-old YouTuber, however, responded to the reports — reiterating that most of his money is actually spent on the content he makes for his pages.

“I personally have very little money because I reinvest everything (I think this year we’ll spend around a quarter of a billion on content),” he posted to X.

Soon to be married to his fiancée, 27-year-old content creator, Thea Booysen, MrBeast then said he’ll be borrowing money from his mother in order to afford the wedding.

“But sure, on paper the busiensses I own are worth a lot,” he concluded.

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, MrBeast and Booysen said they were “not going to try and have a big, extravagant wedding” when they get hitched.

“We’re thinking of doing it somewhere on an island where we’re far away from just about everybody,” she told the outlet.

They added, “We’re not going to try and have a big, extravagant wedding. It’s going to be nice, but it’s certainly going to be intimate [with] close family and friends.”

Earlier this month, he surpassed 400 million subscribers on YouTube.

via: TooFab

