Say What Now? Husband Of Social Media Star Shocks Fans By Interrupting Her Tutorial To Announce Her Death [Video]

A popular influencer has passed away after living with an illness for several years.

A popular influencer has passed away after living with an illness for several years.

During one of Donna Jordan’s routine YouTube tutorials on crafts — this episode being how to make and add “drop diamonds” to her quilts — her husband Matt entered to tell viewers she had died.

During the first 12 minutes of the video, Donna explained how to follow along the patten and what kind of fabric was needed for the quilt she made using designs from her brand, Jordan Fabrics.

“Hi everyone. I’m Matt Jordan, and this video will end right here,” he told her 705,000 subscribers, saying their son James was unable to cut an ending for it.

“Donna has been battling an illness for a few years now, and the last three months it got more acute and she needed more treatments.”

He then revealed that his wife died on March 14 at around 4 a.m. before detailing how they met and their love story with each other, plus Donna’s love story with making quilts.

“We’ve been basically working on our craft of fabric and quilting and quilts for about 50 years,” Matt shared.

“Donna loved what she did. She couldn’t believe she could make money cutting quilts, making quilts and teaching people how to do them. It was such a blessing to her, and I hope a blessing to you all,” said Matt. “We just will miss her greatly here.”

He then opened up about his family, showing viewers a photo of their daughters Michelle and Monica and their sons James and Peter.

While Donna has passed, Matt assured her fans that they will continued to produce “all kinds” of content and continue her legacy.

“In the meantime, we will just honor Donna for the person she was,” Matt said, holding back tears. “I’m just so happy and blessed honestly to have her be a part of my life, and I hope you all enjoyed her in your life also.”

Fans flocked to the comment section underneath the video Matt titled Celebration Of Life: Donna Jordan – Drop Diamonds! to give their condolences.

“I cried for a lady I never met but felt like I knew from the many tutorials I have watched. My sympathy to the Jordan family. She will be deeply missed.” one fan wrote.

“So sorry for your loss. I found myself crying for a lady I never met but who provided me (and many more like myself) with the inspiration to quilt. Thank you Donna. Blessings to all the family,” another avid quilter added.

While another shared the impact Donna had on the quilting world: “Quilter’s around the world mourn the loss of a teacher who greatly inspired us all.”

via: TooFab