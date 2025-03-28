Home > SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Girl, 10, Played Dead While Man Killed Her Family — and FaceTimed with Woman Who Allegedly Ordered Rampage

Published 2 hours ago

A Houston man who “massacred” a couple and their daughter inside their southwest Houston apartment in 2021 pleaded guilty to capital murder Monday. The surprise plea happened just moments before opening statements started in the trial of Xavier Davis, 30.

Davis confessed to killing Gregory Carhee, 35, Donyavia Lagway, 29, and the couple’s 6-year-old daughter Harmony Carhee on June 30, 2021.

The Houston Police Department said at the time that Davis forced his way into the family’s apartment and shot Carhee and Lagway in front of three of the couple’s children.

Davis then shot Harmony in the head and also shot her 10-year-old sister, who suffered a non-fatal bullet wound and pretended to be dead until long after Davis left the residence, according to police.

Once Davis had left, the surviving daughter locked the door and began calling family members while trying to protect and comfort her baby brother, the one person Davis did not shoot, say police.

One child in the family, an 8-year-old boy, was not home at the time of the murders.

Lagway had also learned she was pregnant with her fifth child just before her death.

Days later, police charged Davis with three charges of capital murder and a single count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but by that point, he was already in custody for an unrelated case.

Subsequent investigation by police led to the arrest of a second suspect — with police alleging the killings were ordered by a woman who had dated Lagway.

In March 2022, police arrested Alexus Williams on charges that included three counts of capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

“Alexus Williams, had a prior dating relationship with one of the victims, Ms. Lagway, and they had broken up shortly before the shootings,” police alleged at the time of her arrest in a news release. “Investigators learned Williams arranged the robbery and suspect Davis was the shooter. Williams and Davis had been friends since they were children.”

Williams allegedly told Davis that he could rob the family home and take what he wanted if he would carry out the killings, police claimed in the news release.

Her trial is set to get underway alter this year and she has entered a plea of not guilty to all charges.

At Williams’ bond hearing a few days after her arrest, Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare said that Davis had actually FaceTimed her during the murders.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in Davis’ case, which is now moving on to the punishment phase.

via: People

