Say What Now? Husband Claims Wife Stabbed 50 Times, Bitten on Face Committed Suicide | lovebscott.com

Man charged with first degree intentional homicide. She was found holding a knife however police, who documented her brutal injuries, said they were “not consistent with the self-inflicted injury” and charged the husband with murder.

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) – A La Crosse man is charged with first degree intentional homicide.

A criminal complaint shows 36-year-old Zachary Fritz is charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with first degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse.

According to the criminal complaint, on June 10, 2024, authorities received a report of a dead person at an address on Redwood Court in the Town of Shelby.

The criminal complaint says authorities arrived and saw Zachary Fritz, who told authorities that the victim was upstairs. Authorities then found a dead female in a bedroom. The female had a kitchen knife in her left hand.

According to the criminal complaint, it appeared to authorities that a struggle had occurred within the bedroom and the victim’s wounds were not self-inflicted.

Fritz was arrested and taken to the La Crosse County Jail.

The doctor that performed the autopsy on the victim said that he was ruling this as a homicide by multiple blunt force and sharp force trauma injuries, according to the criminal complaint.