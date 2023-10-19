Say What Now? Florida Teacher Showed Fourth Graders Unrated Slasher Flick 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' [Video]

Parents of students at a Miami school are upset at a teacher for playing the horror movie “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” in class.

via: Complex

The film, which follows Winnie and Piglet on a violent spree after Christopher Robin leaves for college, was screened for a class of fourth graders at the Academy of Innovative Education charter school in Miami Springs, Florida on Oct. 2.

Parent Michelle Diaz expressed her frustration, feeling abandoned by the school and blaming the incident on a “careless teacher.” The movie reportedly played for only 20 to 30 minutes before it was stopped.

“He didn’t stop the movie, even though there were kids saying, ‘Hey, stop the movie, we don’t want to watch this,’’’ said Diaz, adding that some children were impacted by what was screened.

The students allegedly picked the unrated film, but Diaz emphasized that it was the teacher’s responsibility to review the content and make an appropriate choice.

Ms. Vera Hirsch, the school’s head, sent a statement to CBS News addressing the issue and acknowledged that the film was “not suitable” for the age group. “Our administration promptly addressed this issue directly with the teacher and has taken appropriate action to ensure the safety and well-being of students,” she said. “We are actively monitoring the students and our mental health counselor and principal have already met with those students who have expressed concerns.”

Blood and Honey has an NR rating, or “not rated,” which may have led to its inclusion as an option for the students.

The low-budget independent slasher film was a commercial success, earning $1.6 million in the U.S. and $1.1 million globally during its first week in theaters despite its negative critical reception. A sequel has been confirmed.