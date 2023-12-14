Say What Now? 10 Year Old Boy Receives Probation for Urinating in Public, Ordered to Write Report on Kobe Bryant

A 10-year-old boy was taken to jail in Mississippi for urinating in public was given three months probation and must write a two-page report on Kobe Bryant.

via: Complex

WREG Memphis reports that the 10-year-old boy now has three months probation to complete, as well as a 2-page report on Kobe Bryant.

On Aug. 10, in Senatobia, Mississippi, the child’s mother had gone into a law office seeking legal assistance and left her child in the parking lot. He needed to use the restroom while he was waiting, but the courthouse across the way didn’t allow the public to use its restrooms, so the child urinated close to his mother’s car.

A plainclothes Senatobia Police Detective saw the boy go to the bathroom.

“In this situation, an officer personally witnessed a 10-year-old child committing an act in public, which would have been illegal for an adult under these circumstances,” Senatobia Police Chief Richard Chandler said. “The officer did not observe a parent on the scene during the initial contact.”

Officers found Eason and told her about the incident, adding that her son was going to receive a Youth Court Referral. He was then taken into police custody, though he wasn’t handcuffed.

The arresting officer has since been dismissed from the police department due to controversy. It’s unclear why the child has to write a paper on the late Bryant.

“It was an error in judgment for us to transport the child to the police station since the mother was present at the time as a reasonable alternative,” Chief Chandler said, per Fox 13. “Mistakes like this are a reminder in this profession as to the continual need for training and refreshers on the various topics that we encounter each day.”