Naomi Osaka Opens Up About Parenting With Cordae: 'We Built a Really Good Foundation'

Naomi Osaka is getting candid about motherhood.

via: Complex

Their parenthood experience has been the opposite according to the 4-time Grand Slam singles champion. Osaka recently spoke to InStyle and shared that parenting with the “Two Tens” rapper has been fairly easy. In July, the two welcomed their daughter, Shai, whose name means “gift” in Hebrew.

While Osaka confessed that “there was a huge adjustment period,” she added that giving birth “was life-changing in a day.” “From the moment that you come back home from the hospital, everything’s different,” she said.

In terms of co-parenting, Osaka shared that she and Cordae have “built a really good foundation.” She continued, “I don’t know if it’s because he’s just an easygoing guy, but I think we just respect each other’s opinions. And if we disagree on something, we talk it out. At the end of the day, we both want what’s best for Shai.”

Osaka and Cordae began dating in 2019, although it’s been alleged that they’ve recently split. Per Page Six, on Oct. 17, Osaka made an X post that read, “I just want someone that will watch the sunset with me,” and the two reportedly unfollowed each other on their social media accounts. As of Thursday, the two are following each other on Instagram.

While Cordae released his sophomore album From a Birds Eye View in January, Osaka has teased her postpartum return to professional tennis in 2024.