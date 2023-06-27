Ryan Seacrest Named ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host, Replacing Pat Sajak

Ryan Seacrest has been named as the new host of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ now that Pat Sajak is leaving the show.

via THR:

Ryan Seacrest will take over as host of the syndicated game show beginning with the 2024-25 season. Sajak announced his retirement as host on June 12, saying that “The time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride.”

“We are ecstatic to have Ryan as the next host of Wheel of Fortune,” said Ravi Ahuja, chairman of global television studios at Sony Pictures. “Ryan loves Wheel as much as we do and is the perfect person to continue the show’s four-decade success into the future.”

Ryan stays with a job, doesn’t he?

Wheel of Fortune pic.twitter.com/pQeTpWsPx7 — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) June 27, 2023