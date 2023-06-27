NFL Star Leonard Fournette’s Car Catches ‘On Fire’ While He’s Driving it [Video]

Leonard Fournette experienced a terrifying incident on Tuesday.

via: New York Post

The free agent running back posted on Instagram Tuesday that his SUV caught fire while he was driving it on the highway, but the NFLer was fortunately able to escape.

“Man it was one of those days today, but I would like thank God, my car caught on fire while I was driving, But I’am still blessed,” Fournette wrote in the caption.

An accompanying video of the scene shows the front end of the car burnt to a crisp on the side of the highway, with the windshield mostly smashed out.

Fournette, 28, spent the last three seasons with the Bucs after he played running back for the Jaguars in his first three seasons in the league.

This past season, Fournette appeared in 16 games, starting nine, and rushed for 668 yards and three touchdowns on 189 carries; he also accumulated 73 receptions for 523 yards and three touchdowns.

He had 448 total rushing and receiving yards and four total touchdowns during the Bucs’ 2020-21 playoff run that culminated in a Super Bowl championship.

Fournette was released by the Bucs earlier this offseason, and has not yet found a home for the 2023-24 season.

In late December, Fournette revealed a foot injury in a since-deleted tweet.

“I hate when people be on here just talking saying I’m out of shape etc,” Fournette wrote at the time. “Do all understand I’m playing with a Lisfranc in my foot every week can barely push off my foot but thou the Grace of God I’m going to keep moving y’all wrong… … #BucsWin.”

