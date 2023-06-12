Pat Sajak Announces Retirement as 'Wheel of Fortune' Host

Pat Sajak is preparing to retire as host of Wheel of Fortune after 41 seasons.

The 76-year-old took to Twitter on Monday to announce that the forthcoming season of the long-running and beloved gameshow will be his final one as host.

“Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last,” Pat wrote. “It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all.”

He ended the post by joking, “If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!”

Pat became the host of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ in 1981 after taking over the position from Chuck Woolery. It’s unclear who will be next to take over as Pat’s replacement.

