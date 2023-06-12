Former ‘Love and Hip Hop’ Star Ariane Davis Arrested for Domestic Violence

Former ‘Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star Ariane Davis was arrested in New York City on a domestic violence charge.

According to sources, police officers responded to a 911 call at the NYC-area hotel where Ariane and a woman were staying.

When officers arrived, they found the woman with scratchers on her face, neck, and cheek. She says they resulted from an argument that turned physical.

The woman refused medical treatment, but police had enough to book Ariane for misdemeanor domestic assault.

Ariane has yet to speak publicly on the incident.