Ryan Gosling Brought The Kenergy To His Performance Of ‘I’m Just Ken’ At The 2024 Oscars [Video] | lovebscott.com

Ryan Gosling embodied his Barbie character Ken one more time in order to bring the hit song “I’m Just Ken” to life on the Oscars stage.

via: Variety

“I’m Just Ken” was one of two songs from “Barbie” that earned a nomination for best original song. Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” was the other.

Before the performance, Gosling’s “Barbie” co-star Simu Liu asked the Oscars audience to turn on their phone lights and sing along to Gosling’s performance.

Gosling, bathed in purple lighting and wearing a sparkling pink suit and pink gloves, started singing “I’m Just Ken” while in the audience sitting behind Margot Robbie, who couldn’t help but laugh. He then made his way to the stage, where he was joined by Mark Ronson on guitar and a handful of backup dancers. Slash also appeared on stage, contributing guitar to the song.

Also joining Gosling on stage were his fellow Ken actors Simu Liu, Scott Evans, Ncuti Gatwa and Kingsley Ben-Adir. At one point, Gosling made his way back into the audience and held the microphone up to his “Barbie” collaborators Greta Gerwig, Robbie and America Ferrera, who were all singing along with him. He also tapped his “La La Land” co-star Emma Stone to sing along, too.

In the weeks leading up to the Oscars, there was mystery over whether or not Gosling would take the stage to perform “I’m Just Ken” live. He opted not to sing the “La La Land” song “City of Stars” at the 2017 Oscars, where his co-star John Legend performed the single instead. Gosling didn’t confirm his involvement in performing at the Oscars until just a few weeks before the Academy Award ceremony.

Gosling attended the 2024 Oscars as a nominee in the best supporting category thanks to his work in “Barbie.” Overall, Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster comedy earned eight Academy Award nominations, including best picture.