Ramy Youssef Set To Host ‘SNL’ With Travis Scott As Musical Guest | lovebscott.com

Over the last few episodes of Saturday Night Live (SNL), girl power has been running strong (Happy Women’s History Month). Anyone But You star Sydney Sweet made her hosting debut. While Kacey Musgraves and Ariana Grande stepped in as musical guests. But things are heading out of the delicate auro the ladies brought into the realm of ragers.

via: Deadline

Ramy Youssef is set to host Saturday Night Live on March 30 with Travis Scott serving as the night’s musical host. The news was revealed last Saturday when Josh Brolin took on hosting duties with Ariana Grande performed.

Youssef is currently promoting his new comedy special titled Ramy Youssef: More Feelings premiering on March 23 via HBO. He also can currently be seen in Oscar-nominated Poor Things, which is up for 11 Academy Awards on Sunday including Best Picture.

For three seasons, the actor and comedian fronted his eponymous series on Hulu. This will be Youssef’s first time hosting SNL.

Although Scott is not currently promoting a new album, he has a variety of hits he could play in Studio 8H. Songs include “Sicko Mode,” “Goosebumps,” “Butterfly Effect” and “Antidote,” to name a few. Scott made his debut as SNL musical host in 2018.

March 30!!!

Ramy Youssef

Travis Scott pic.twitter.com/aSavdWVWl3 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 10, 2024