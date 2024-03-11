Say What Now? Kate Middleton Apologizes for 'Confusion' Over Family Photo That Caused Controversy | lovebscott.com

Conspiracy theories about Princess Kate’s whereabouts have been given new fuel after several major photo agencies pulled an image of the Princess of Wales that she shared on Instagram Sunday.

On Monday, the Princess of Wales said she was sorry for what she called “any confusion” over the picture, which was taken by her husband Prince William and released on Sunday to mark Mother’s Day in the U.K.

Around 10:30 a.m. U.K. time on Monday, Kate wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day.”

Her apology on social media, which was signed with a “C” for Catherine, followed prominent picture agencies like AP and Reuters withdrawing the image citing claims of manipulation.

A source told PEOPLE that Kate made what they called “minor adjustments” to the “amateur, family photograph taken by the Prince of Wales.”

Kate and William’s motivation was “to offer an informal picture of the family together for Mother’s Day,” the source adds. “The family spent Mother’s Day together and had a wonderful day.”

The palace would not be drawn on what part of the photograph was altered. When AP issued a “kill notification” — writing in an alert to journalists that after “closer inspection it appears that the source has manipulated the image” — most attention focused on Princess Charlotte’s left hand.

Others have highlighted inconsistencies in the alignment of the sweater pattern on Prince Louis’ shoulder, as well as a jagged white line in the background near his knee.

The photograph of the Princess of Wales and her children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, was supposed to both thank well-wishers for their support during her recovery and reassure people about her ongoing recovery after a slew of social media-fueled conspiracy theories about her.

But, instead, by the end of the day, it had started a storm of social media queries, and legitimate questions by picture editors. The photograph was then later removed from the libraries of leading photo agencies who suggested it had been altered, principally around Charlotte’s hand.

No comment from Kensington Palace tonight after at least 3 international pictures agencies refuse to distribute this morning’s photo of Kate and her children. Some of them (@AP ) have claimed “the source [the palace] has manipulated the image”. pic.twitter.com/ppOwDtPr9P — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 10, 2024

