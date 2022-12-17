Romeo Miller Appears To Call Out Master P Over His Sister's Death, Master P Seemingly Responds [Photo + Video]

Romeo Miller took to social media and seemingly called out his father, Master P, for his hypocrisy.

In recent Instagram Story, a frustrated Romeo condemned a certain father for allegedly neglecting his own child’s mental health struggles, yet publicly addressed a stranger’s similar issues.

“Today was a boiling point,” Romeo wrote. “I seen a man avoid his own children struggle with suicide and depression but post another man whom passed today that he doesn’t even know. Yall idols be lost. Better stop following the blind. Watch when it’s revealed,”

Social media users quickly connected the message to a post in which Master P reacted to the news of popular DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ death by suicide on Wednesday (December 14).

Romeo Miller appears to call out Master P over his sister’s suicidehttps://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/M2XCDYzJfm — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) December 16, 2022

“Rip to the One and Only dancing #DjTwitch and Salute @snoopdogg for celebrating him! These are crazy times we are living in, you can be smiling one day and Gone the next! He was suppose to be a guest DJ on a concert we were having Jan. 13th,” The No Limit Records boss wrote.

“Life is Too Short, Appreciate your loved ones……………. #Mentalillness is Real. Shout out to @postmalone & @drelondon coming together with me for the cause. #GodIsGood.”

Master P’s daughter and Romeo’s sister Tytyana Miller passed away in May at a private residence. Last month, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed her cause of death as accidental fentanyl intoxication. Tytyana Miller was 29 years old.

Despite Romeo’s apparent slight, Master P pointed to his eldest daughter drug use and mental state when he shared news of his death on social media. A few days later, the 52-year-old entrepreneur paid tribute to Miller during a show, where he vowed to help others who are struggling with substance abuse and mental health issues.

“I love my daughter, man,” he said on stage.” I miss her. I always was her parachute and now she’s my parachute in the sky looking over me. We not gonna grieve no more, we’re gonna celebrate because now I’m gonna be able to take care of millions of kids and save millions of lives.

“I’m gonna get out here and play my part,” Master P continued. “I know God put me in this world for a passion and purpose. Mental illness is a serious thing.”

The former Growing Up Hip Hop star wasn’t shy about her struggles as she talked about her issues with substance abuse prior to her death. In a 2016 episode, she confessed to having a drug problem while simultaneously exposing her mother as battling addiction as well.

On Friday, December 16, Master P took to his Instagram account to brush off the allegations against him. He reposted a video of someone singing, “Satan, you are a liar,” in an attempt to expel any doubt about their faith.