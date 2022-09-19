Rip Michaels Drops Tory Lanez from Tour, Confirms 'Sucker Punch' on August Alsina

Tory Lanez and his temper tantrum cost him a bag.

His alleged assault on August Alsina went down during the Chicago stop on The Fall Back In Love Comedy & Music Jam tour. Show creator Rip Michaels says Tory straight up assaulted August and therefore he’s been booted from the rest of the tour.

According to Rip, Tory got mad at August for not shaking his hand and ran up to sucker punch him — basically confirming everything we saw in the video footage.

Although Tory denied the attack, Rip says he was apologetic about the whole thing when they talked.

As previously reported, the Los Angeles District Attorney is investigating the altercation.

We hope August presses charges.