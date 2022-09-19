Los Angeles District Attorney Is Investigating Altercation Between Tory Lanez and August Alsina

Tory Lanez has potentially gotten himself in even more legal trouble.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office is investigating the alleged altercation that went down between him and August Alsina.

“We are aware of the allegations that the defendant attacked artist August Alsina and are investigating these claims,” said the District Attorney’s Office. “The allegations are serious and will be thoroughly examined.”

In case you missed it, on Monday video footage of the altercation surfaced that seemingly backs up August’s account of what went down.

Tory’s still facing assault and weapons charges over the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. He’s currently out on bond and has had his bail increased twice: Once for appearing at Rolling Loud Miami before Megan performed — violating the restraining order against him, and another time for discussing Megan on social media.

He is still awaiting a delayed trial.