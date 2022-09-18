August Alsina Reads '4'11-Sized Leprechaun' Tory Lanez for Filth, Says He Assaulted Him & Shares Bloody Photo [Photo]

August Alsina took to Instagram to clear the air and set the record straight about a rumored altercation between him and Tory Lanez.

According to August, Tory ‘snuck’ him and then hid behind security.

August shared a photo of his injuries along with the following detailed caption:

As I’m exiting the building after the show last night, A 4’11 sized leprechaun ran down on me w/ 8 oversized security nigxas, whom I greeted each individually upon their walk up as they tried to press me

Whole time, I’m one deep. No security.

Tory continues to ask wl a broken ego why I didn’t dap him up, I go on to tell him.. I was a fan of him and didn’t understand him speaking on my business publicly In the past, because I don’t know him or ever met him until last night. So when he spoke it caught me off guard because of his past actions, i assumed he didn’t like me, that’s all.

Not to mention, with my history of health & condition just recently overcoming being paralyzed, my doctor directed me not to compromise my health while out on road and shake as less hands as possible due to corona, & monkeypox.

Never any disrespectful words were exchanged, so i was a bit confused at how somehow he turnt him self up w/ anger after hitting a blunt laced with cocaine obviously, (i heard the fizzle) and he snuck me when I turned my head to move to the side amongst all his antsy moving and to keep an eye on the endless niggas that was w/ him surrounding me. Which was security and some nigxa with a gun tucked… whom he then proceeded to run behind and hide to run back in the building. There was never a “fight”!

Simply an Assault.

Dude has no real friends, and is on a crash out mission. With that said, I was gone keep it G & not come to the net, but you moving with foul intent feeding falsities to blogs to look for a “moment” cus them moments ain’t happening on stage for u.

I will assist you in that, gracefully.

His ppl got the whole thing on camera, PUT. THE. FOOTAGE. OUT!!

I’d like to see it :) anyway, leme go clean this blood off my face w/ some @encinawellness

Tory, on the other hand, is acting like the altercation never took place — claiming he was in the studio and ‘not in anything negative.’

We believe August.