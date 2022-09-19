Adam Levine Allegedly Cheated on His Wife and Tried to Name Their Baby After His Mistress

Adam Levine might have some explaining to do.

Last week, Adam’s wife — model Behati Prinsloo — announced that the couple is expecting their third child.

Today, a woman on TikTok named Sumner Stroh is claiming she had an affair with Adam while he was married and asked if he could name his forthcoming child after her.

Talk about mess!

via Jezebel:

The full DM read: “Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s w [sic] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious.” He followed up the message with a shrugging emoji (odd!):

In her TikTok, Stroh recalls “having an affair with a man who’s married to Victoria’s Secret model.” When the affair began, she said, “I was young, I was naive. And I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited. I wasn’t in the scene like I am now. So I was definitely very easily manipulated.”

“Maroon 5 is practically elevator music at this point,” Stroh continued. (Elevator music!!!) “So, I’m sure you know who Adam Levine is. Adam and I were seeing each other for about a year, after I stopped talking to him over a period of months, this is how he came back into my life.” As for why Stroh decided to share her story now, she explains at the end of the video that she’d “sent some screenshots recklessly to a few friends I thought I trusted, and one of them had attempted to sell to a tabloid—so here I am.”

Stroh says that upon reading the DMs, she felt “like I have to be in hell at this point.” She said she “never wanted to come forward,” knowing “the implications that come with doing what I do, making money the way I do, and being an Instagram model,” and the “stereotypes” associated with being an influencer.

“Aware many people will try to fill in the gaps with many false assumptions,” she wrote in an Instagram story after posting the TikTok. “I don’t feel like I’m doing any favors, considering the manner this had to go about. It’s a lot to digest but hopefully, at the very least, the truth being out can do some good.”

Many will likely walk away from Stroh’s TikTok with their main takeaway being the absolutely bonkers news that Levine allegedly wants to name his and his wife’s third child after his mistress, which is very twisted! But I also have questions about Stroh’s claims that Levine caused her to “feel exploited” and “manipulated” her, which sounds as—if not more—concerning than his fucked up baby-naming ritual. (A ritual that sure raises questions about how the names of his two young daughters—Dusty Rose and Gio Grace—came about!)

Levine and Prinsloo began dating in 2012 and married two years later, in 2014. Their daughter were born in 2016 and 2018, and the couple announced their third pregnancy earlier this month. They’ve yet to comment on Stroh’s TikTok allegations.

If this is true, Adam is definitely grimy — but Miss Stroh isn’t blameless. She knew Adam was married and chose to get involved anyway.

adam levine is a cheater and he wanted to name his son after his mistress???!!! STRAIGHT TO HELL ? pic.twitter.com/sSs7eg43s8 — c. (@aesparoyco) September 19, 2022