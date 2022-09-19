Newly Released Footage Seems to Back Up August Alsina's Account of Tory Lanez Assault [Video]

It looks like August Alsina was indeed telling the truth about being assaulted by Tory Lanez.

In newly-released footage of the altercation, August can be seen walking past Tory’s extended handshake.

Tory didn’t take too well to being ignored and can be seen chasing after August with his entourage.

While there’s no clear footage of the actual assault, moments after chasing August down you can see Tory walking back through seemingly celebrating what he just ‘did.’

Tory clearly lied about being in the studio — he probably didn’t think anyone captured the incident on camera.

Watch the clip below.

