'RHOP' Husband Juan Dixon Accused of Coverup in College Sexual Assault Lawsuit

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ husband Juan Dixon has been named in a lawsuit and accused of failing to take action when a Coppin State basketball player allegedly sexually assaulted a teammate.

To be clear — Juan Dixon isn’t being accused of sexually assaulting anyone.

via Baltimore Brew:

The legal complaint says “by information and belief” Lucian Brownlee, a former guard who served as Director of Player Development and Director of Basketball Operations, harassed, tormented and sexually assaulted the player, Ibn Williams, before publishing intimate material he had obtained from the student.

Coppin Basketball Coach Juan Dixon, who is named in the complaint, allegedly failed to take action when informed of Brownlee’s actions.

A legendary figure in Baltimore and beyond, Dixon is the former University of Maryland standout and NBA player who Coppin hired in the spring of 2017.

Also named in the lawsuit filed last week is Coppin State University, whose officials – rather than supporting the distraught Williams – allegedly questioned him harshly and retaliated against him by withdrawing previously promised financial assistance.

“The way he was treated was abhorrent,” said Williams’ attorney, Daniel “Donny” Epstein, of the New Jersey law firm Epstein Ostrove, in a phone interview.

Epstein said they were able to build their case despite the anonymous blackmailer purporting to be a third party.

“Our strong belief is that Lucian [himself] was the catfisher,” Epstein said.

Even if Brownlee was just a fellow victim of an anonymous tormentor, “the minute he became a coach, he had an obligation to report” any sexual harassment, Epstein said.

And Dixon, having prior knowledge of issues with Brownlee according to the complaint, should never have placed him in a position of authority over players, Epstein added.

“The coach should have known better than to put this person in a position of seniority.”

The Brew was not able to reach Brownlee.

Dixon did not respond to a phone message and an email requesting comment about the matter, nor did the school’s athletic director, Derek Carter.

Coppin State University spokeswoman Robyne McCullough responded to an email by saying “Coppin State University does not comment on pending litigation.”

The report goes on to detail how Juan allegedly failed to help Ibn, despite knowing that Lucian Brownlee had some prior issues.

When Williams returned to campus in the fall of 2020, the blackmail and threats continued. This time Williams didn’t respond, and that’s when “the material used to blackmail plaintiff was published and revealed to members of the team, staff and the public,” the lawsuit says.

Epstein says the material appeared on Instagram, and has since been taken down.

Dixon directed Williams to come to practice the next day, where the two met and, according to the complaint, “Dixon admitted that Lucien [sic] Brownlee was mentally ill or otherwise emotionally imbalanced and that his history was known to the coach, [Athletic Director Derek] Carter and the school.”

But the complaint says the school, whose policy on sexual misconductprohibits rape, sodomy, quid pro quo, stalking, sexual exploitation, coercion and retaliation, “took no action” to remedy the situation.

Williams asked for an investigation in which, according to the lawsuit, a lawyer for the university further traumatized him with questions about his sexual past and orientation.

We hate to say it — but it looks like next season of ‘RHOP’ might just be Juan’s turn in the hot seat.